PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania father who served prison time for shaking his infant son so violently he needed breathing and feeding tubes for 19 years now faces a homicide charge following his son's death.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that 46-year-old Lucius Middlebrooks has been ordered to stand trial for the 2015 death of his son, Cavelle Mena.
The Allegheny County medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide stemming from brain injuries he received when he was 2 months old. Middlebrooks was sentenced to 3½ to 8 years in prison for his son's injuries.
Defense attorney James Sheets said Middlebrooks has been a law-abiding citizen for a decade following his incarceration.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor
The Florida House passed a school safety bill Wednesday that includes new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers, sending the measure to the governor for his signature.
Variety
The Latest: College basketball team pushes bus out of snow
The Latest on a nor'easter hitting the East Coast (all times local):
Variety
'Kind of awful': Another snowstorm clobbers the Northeast
For the second time in less than a week, a storm rolled into the Northeast with wet, heavy snow Wednesday, grounding flights, closing schools and bringing another round of power outages to a corner of the country still recovering from the previous blast of winter.
National
Back to school: West Virginia teachers return to classroom
At Stonewall Jackson Middle School in West Virginia, students filed past a sign that read: "Welcome back, let's roll."
Variety
Alabama: 1 dead, another student hurt in school shooting
A 17-year-old girl was killed in a shooting at dismissal time Wednesday at an Alabama high school and a 17-year-old male student was injured, authorities said, adding they were investigating it as accidental.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.