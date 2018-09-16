ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The father of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found east of a remote Inupiat Eskimo town on Alaska's northwestern coast says his daughter always had a smile and loved to use her allowance to buy things for her friends.
Walter "Scotty" Barr tells the Anchorage Daily News that Ashley Johnson-Barr liked playing basketball and went to church every week.
Her remains were found Friday east of Kotzebue. Authorities say 41-year-old Peter Wilson of Kotzebue is facing charges of making false statements to a federal agent investigating the girl's death.
The girl was last seen playing with friends at a local park Sept. 6. Her cellphone was later found a half mile from Rainbow Park, in the opposite direction of her home in the community of 3,100 people.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.