MARKHAM, Ill. — Suburban Chicago police say they've taken into custody a man who was sought after his estranged wife was shot to death and their two children were considered missing.
Markham police Chief Mack Sanders says 46-year-old Lynn Washington was located Friday morning at an undisclosed location. Sanders has stressed that investigators are not calling Washington a suspect and that he was sought for questioning.
Authorities say 27-year-old Lakisha Roby was shot to death early Wednesday. Sanders says Roby was seen arguing with Washington after leaving a club with another man.
Sanders says the children, ages 2 and 3, were found safe Thursday at their paternal grandmother's home. Sanders says Washington had picked the children up from a friend.
Roby had obtained the order of protection after citing abuse by Washington.
