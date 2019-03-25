In the more than six years since his 6-year-old daughter, Avielle, was killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Jeremy Richman had devoted his life to preventing families from experiencing the kind of tragic loss he did.

With his wife, Jennifer Hensel, he created the Avielle Foundation to support research into brain abnormalities that could be linked to violent behavior. In this endeavor, he stressed mental health education and compassion.

"Compassion is the ability to feel somebody else's suffering, to empathize," Richman, a neuroscientist, said in a video for the foundation. "But most importantly, it's the hope that you can do something to alleviate that suffering."

On Monday, Richman, 49, was found dead in an apparent suicide in the Edmond Town Hall, in Newtown, Conn., where the Avielle Foundation had an office, police said. His death was all the more shocking given the scope of his work, community members said.

"There are no words to describe the tragic weight of today's news," Dan Rosenthal, Newtown first selectman, said in a statement. "Jeremy Richman was a loving husband, father and friend to many."

Note found

Police found a note left by Richman at the Edmond Town Hall. They did not disclose its contents.

The news of Richman's death came shortly after two students who survived last year's school shooting in Parkland, Fla., also died in apparent suicides. And Richman's death came more than six years after a gunman stormed Sandy Hook Elementary School, killing Avielle and 25 other people, before turning the gun on himself. The massacre, on Dec. 14, 2012, thrust Newtown into the caustic national debates on gun violence, mental health and Second Amendment rights.

Some of the police officers who reported to Edmond Town Hall on Monday had responded to the school shooting, said police Lt. Aaron ­Bahamonde.

"This is devastating to our community," he said. "I can't stress that enough."

Richman had left his job at a pharmaceutical company to focus on the foundation. He began hosting discussions and speaking at academic events about brain health and violence.

Last week, he was the keynote speaker at a summit at Florida Atlantic University, where he talked about research that was geared toward helping people identify the symptoms of those in crisis and to support people at risk of harming themselves or others.

As the Avielle Foundation pursued grants to encourage such research, Richman spoke often with lawmakers to discuss the nonprofit's findings and push for action.

Sen. Christopher Murphy, D-Conn., who is a powerful voice against gun violence, said he was devastated and heartbroken by Richman's death. The two became close friends, Murphy said, and Richman regularly briefed staff members on Capitol Hill about his foundation's work.

They last met in the senator's Washington office two weeks ago.

"He seemed as excited about his work as I'd ever seen him, which makes the morning's news so unthinkable," Murphy said Monday.