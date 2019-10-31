ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A jury has found a New Mexico father guilty of human trafficking for forcing his children to panhandle and using the money to buy drugs.
Authorities say all three children of 39-year-old James Stewart Sr. testified against their father, who could face up to 51 years in prison.
Authorities say Stewart has remained in custody in other cases including charges of sex trafficking. That case has yet to go to trial.
Stewart's attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
Stewart was convicted Wednesday of three counts of human trafficking in state District Court in Albuquerque.
He denied the charges during the trial and said he doesn't do drugs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Puerto Rico government official resigns amid FBI probe
The secretary of Puerto Rico's Department of Natural Resources is stepping down just days after announcing that her office is the target of an FBI investigation.
Nation
Reward up to $30K for stepdaughter of missing UFC fighter
The mother of a missing teen whose stepfather is a heavyweight with Ultimate Fighting Championship pleaded for information Thursday after rewards for information grew to $30,000.
National
Judge hears arguments in Alabama Democratic Party dispute
A judge heard arguments Thursday on a lawsuit that could help decide who controls Alabama's Democratic Party.
Business
Disabled California seniors in complex left behind in outage
One woman in her 80s tripped over another resident who had fallen on the landing in a steep stairwell. Others got disoriented, even in their own apartments, and cried out for help.
Nation
Sheriff: Woman sold medical excuse notes to students
Authorities in Louisiana say a woman who worked at a medical clinic has been arrested for selling fake doctor's notes to high school students so they can get out of class.