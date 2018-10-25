PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A father has been found guilty of reckless homicide in Ozaukee County for driving his daughter to buy the heroin that killed her.

Jurors deliberated less than a half-hour Wednesday before convicting 60-year-old Terry Hibbard, of Grafton. A criminal complaint says Hibbard drove 32-year-old Taralyn Hibbard to Milwaukee in July 2017 to buy $60 of heroin from a dealer.

Hibbard faces up to 40 years in prison and $100,000 in fines when he's sentenced Dec. 13. The dealer, Davian Poe, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in February and was sentenced to eight years in prison.