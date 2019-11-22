GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. — The father of a 2-year-old suburban St. Louis girl who accidentally shot herself earlier this week is now charged in her death.
St. Louis County prosecutors on Friday charged 34-year-old Uziel Israel with first-degree child endangerment. Police say Israel is not yet in custody.
The child, Zion Israel, died Wednesday after the shooting inside a home in the town of Glasgow Village. A probable cause statement says Uziel Israel placed a loaded gun in the top drawer of a dresser that was accessible by his daughter.
The statement says Zion suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
About two dozen teenagers and children have died in gun-related incidents this year in the St. Louis area.
