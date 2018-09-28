OSHKOSH, Wis. — A Milwaukee man is charged in Winnebago County with driving drunk and causing a crash that killed his 10-year-old daughter and injured his son.
A criminal complaint says Steven Brownell's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit to drive when he crashed his Mustang at a high rate of speed along Highway 45 Aug. 10.
WLUK-TV says Brownell is charged with three felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in the death of Kherington Brownell. Thirteen-year-old Kage Brownell was injured, as was the defendant.
A criminal complaint says a witness estimated Brownell was going at least 100 mph when his car left the highway, became airborne and crashed in a cornfield. Court records do not list an attorney who could comment on Brownell's behalf.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.