SCHOFIELD, Wis. — A father has been arrested after he was accused of leaving his 2-year-old child alone in a car for 10 hours in Schofield.
Everest Metro police say the toddler is hospitalized after being left in the vehicle from 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to a 911 call from a man requesting an ambulance and found the child's mother holding the toddler when they arrived.
WSAW-TV reports the child was transported to St. Clare's Hospital and later flown to St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield.
The father could be in court Wednesday afternoon.
