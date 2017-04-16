The eighth installment in the “Fast and the Furious” is on the path to becoming the biggest worldwide debut of all time, besting both “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Jurassic World.”
Universal Pictures on Sunday estimated that “The Fate of the Furious” would earn a record $532.5 million worldwide over the holiday weekend, thanks to a particularly robust showing in 63 territories, including China.
If the figures hold, it will just inch past the previous record holder, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” which launched to $529 million in December 2015 — without China.
The “Furious” film easily broke the record for biggest international weekend ever, with $432.3 million. The previous record holder was “Jurassic World” with $316.7 million.
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday:
1. “The Fate of the Furious,” $100.2 million.
2. “The Boss Baby,” $15.5 million.
3. “Beauty and the Beast,” $13.6 million.
4. “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” $6.5 million.
5. “Going in Style,” $6.4 million.
6. “Gifted,” $3 million.
7. “Get Out,” $2.9 million.
8. “Power Rangers,” $2.9 million.
9. “The Case for Christ,” $2.7 million.
10. “Kong: Skull Island,” $2.7 million.
Associated Press
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.