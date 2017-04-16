The eighth installment in the “Fast and the Furious” is on the path to becoming the biggest worldwide debut of all time, besting both “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Jurassic World.”

Universal Pictures on Sunday estimated that “The Fate of the Furious” would earn a record $532.5 million worldwide over the holiday weekend, thanks to a particularly robust showing in 63 territories, including China.

If the figures hold, it will just inch past the previous record holder, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” which launched to $529 million in December 2015 — without China.

The “Furious” film easily broke the record for biggest international weekend ever, with $432.3 million. The previous record holder was “Jurassic World” with $316.7 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday:

1. “The Fate of the Furious,” $100.2 million.

2. “The Boss Baby,” $15.5 million.

3. “Beauty and the Beast,” $13.6 million.

4. “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” $6.5 million.

5. “Going in Style,” $6.4 million.

6. “Gifted,” $3 million.

7. “Get Out,” $2.9 million.

8. “Power Rangers,” $2.9 million.

9. “The Case for Christ,” $2.7 million.

10. “Kong: Skull Island,” $2.7 million.

Associated Press