KINGSTON, Ontario — Police in Kingston, Ontario, say there are fatalities' after a smallplanecrashed in a wooded area within the city limits.
The police force says in a tweet late Wednesday night that the aircraft has been located and officers are securing the scene until Transport Canada arrives to join the investigation.
Constable Ash Gutheinz says the aircraft went down around the supper hour Wednesday and residents of the area were not at risk.
Investigators have not released information on how many people were on board.
Police also won't release the make of the aircraft or say whether it is a private or commercialplane.
Transport Canada says it is aware of the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Pope taps former Bank of Italy exec to head watchdog agency
Pope Francis has tapped a Bank of Italy executive to take over the Vatican's financial intelligence unit following a scandal that resulted in the Vatican being suspended from an international anti-money laundering network.
World
Afghan official: Roadside bomb kills 15; mostly women, girls
Afghan officials say a roadside bomb has struck a civilian vehicle going to a wedding, killing at least 15 people, almost all of them women and young girls.
World
Peru's Fujimori will leave prison to new political landscape
When opposition leader Keiko Fujimori leaves prison, her supporters will applaud her freedom and her detractors will lament what they consider more impunity for the corrupt, but the reality is the future is far from clear for the woman who twice almost won Peru's presidency.
World
Police enter Hong Kong campus as government slams US bills
Police teams on Thursday began clearing a Hong Kong university that was a flashpoint for clashes with anti-government demonstrators, as the government slammed a U.S. move to sign into law bills supporting human rights in the Chinese territory.
World
Fatalities reported in crash of small plane in Ontario
Police in Kingston, Ontario, say there are fatalities' after a smallplanecrashed in a wooded area within the city limits.