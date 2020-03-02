Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a Silver Lake home Sunday stemming from a domestic incident that morning.

Police were called to the 6000 block of 207th Street around 11:20 a.m. A man called 911 saying his wife shot him in the head, according to emergency radio dispatch of the incident. The man was able to escape with his elderly father before a SWAT team surrounded the house and went in shortly after 2 p.m.

Law enforcement said in dispatch recordings that a body was found in the home.

Officials with the Silver Lake Police Department and the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately available for comment.

Silver Lake is about 50 miles west of Minneapolis.