MANITOWOC, Wis. — Manitowoc police say the deaths of a father and daughter are being investigated as a double homicide.
Fifty-one-year-old Richard Miller and his 19-year-old daughter, Jocelyn Miller, were found fatally shot in a home on Sunday.
WLUK-TV reports police have not announced any arrests, but say they don't believe the public is in danger.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Toddler rescued from Menasha fire has died
A toddler rescued from an apartment fire last week in Menasha has died.
Local
A sign of fall: DNR issues season's first color report
This should be a banner year for fall colors.
Local
Bald eagle lands on aerial truck during 9/11 tribute
The Andover Fire Department was displaying American flags in honor of 9/11 when a bald eagle landed on one the the aerial trucks.
Local
Fatal shooting of man, daughter investigated as homicides
Manitowoc police say the deaths of a father and daughter are being investigated as a double homicide.
North Metro
Bald eagle lands on firefighters' 9/11 tribute in Minnesota
The majestic American symbol took its post atop a Fire Department aerial truck during the memorial event.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.