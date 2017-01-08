Two people were shot shortly after bar closing time Sunday in downtown Minneapolis, with one of the victims dying from his wounds, according to authorities.

Five people have been shot in downtown in the past 24 hours, police said, and at least nine have been wounded by gunfire citywide since the start of the year.

The gunfire occurred about 2:20 a.m. in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue N., an area of downtown with many nightspots nearby, police said. No arrests have been made.

Upon arrival, officers located a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, police continued.

Paramedics from Hennepin County Medical Center and officers provided medical care to the victims.

The man was declared at the scene, while the woman was hospitalized with noncritical injuries, police said. The man is the city's first homicide of 2017.

Identity of the victims have yet to be released. Authorities have not addressed a possible motive for the shooting.

Barely 24 hours earlier in a few blocks away downtown, three people were shot, with one hospitalized in critical condition. No arrests have been announced in that burst of gunfire. Officers working off-duty near 3rd Street and 1st Avenue N. found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. Saturday. A man who was shot multiple times was taken to HCMC for citical injuries. A woman who was also shot was treated at HCMC for noncritical wounds. Just after 3:30 a.m., officers were informed that a third victim had been treated at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale for a graze wound and released. He told police that he had been shot downtown.

Investigators interviewed witnesses in the area of both shootings and were checking with business owners in the area to see whether images on surveillance cameras offered any clues.

Police said officers will be in the area in the coming days speaking with business owners about the violence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to text 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information. All texts are anonymous. Information can also be called in to police at 612-692-TIPS (8477).

Star Tribune staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.

pwalsh@startribune.com - 612-673-4482