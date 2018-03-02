EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — An Eau Claire police officer has been cleared in a fatal shooting last July.

Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King determined the fatal shooting of Michael Caponigro at an apartment was a justified use of lethal force. La Crosse police investigated the shooting and turned the case over to the DA.

Eau Claire Police Chief Gerald Staniszewski says every attempt was made to resolve the standoff with Caponigro peacefully. Police say that after gas was used to force Caponigro from the apartment building July 22, he fired a shotgun in the direction of law enforcement officers.

Sgt. Jesse Henning fired back, killing Caponigro.