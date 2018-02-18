Alcohol was suspected as a factor in a fatal head-on, wrong-way crash that closed a portion of Hwy. 252 in Brooklyn Park for hours on Saturday night.

A 30-year-old Nowthen woman was killed in the crash, which happened just before 8 p.m., the State Patrol said.

The other driver, a 72-year-old Blaine man, was in critical condition at North Memorial Medical Center, the patrol added.

A sport utility vehicle driven by the man was headed north in the southbound lanes of Hwy. 252 from Brookdale Drive when it struck a car being driven south by the woman, the State Patrol said.

Names of the drivers were expected to be released Sunday morning, according to the patrol, which is investigating with Brooklyn Park police and fire as well as the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.

The highway’s southbound lanes at Humboldt Avenue reopened just after 11 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Staff writer Hannah Covington contributed to this report.