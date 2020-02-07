A 27-year-old man from Austin, Minn., died early Friday in a two-vehicle crash on an icy highway in Dodge County, according to the State Patrol.
Keith Prescott Crape was driving a southbound 2009 Toyota Camry on Hwy. 218 just south of Blooming Prairie that collided with a northbound 2008 GMC Acadia at 5:40 a.m., the patrol said. The Camry then caught fire. Crape died at the scene.
The Acadia’s driver, Oscar Agustin Perez Morales, 44, of Austin, suffered noncritical injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said, but Crape was not.
STAFF REPORT
