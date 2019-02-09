At least one person died Friday in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a semitrailer truck on Hwy. 61 in Wabasha County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A 58-year-old man and 59-year-old woman, both from Lake City, Minn., were in a southbound 2003 Ford pickup that crossed the center line and struck the northbound semi head-on. Roads were snowy and icy at the time, the patrol said.

The semi was being driven by a 58-year-old Rochester man. Although the patrol has identified the crash as fatal, it did not say how many people died. It also has not released the names of those involved.

The crash happened at 11:35 a.m. at Milepost 70 in Lake Township. Hwy. 61 was closed for a period as the investigation was conducted.

