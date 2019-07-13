A bicyclist was killed late Friday when he was struck by a tour bus on Hwy. 63 in Hermantown, the State Patrol said.

The 47-year-old Hermantown man, whose name has not been released, was riding south in the right lane when the bus, also traveling south, struck the bike at 11:25 p.m.

The bus was driven by Robert J. Sieber, 70, of Milwaukee. He was not hurt. The patrol did not say if there were passengers on the bus.

Earlier Friday, an 82-year-old woman from Cold Spring, Minn., was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County.

According to the State Patrol, a Toyota 4Runner driven by Robert D. Neumiller, 52, of Albertville, stopped on the ramp from Hwy. 23 to westbound Interstate 94 in St. Joseph Township, then proceeded into the intersection, where it was struck by a Chevrolet Trax driven by Arlene Vanbeck going east on Hwy. 23.

Vanbeck was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital, where she died. Neumiller was also taken there with noncritical injuries.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

