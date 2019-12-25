At least one person was killed in a Christmas Day crash in Mahnomen County, the State Patrol said.

The crash happened at 11:12 a.m. when a Ford Crown Victoria northbound on Hwy. 59 at Milepost 310, in Bejou Township, lost control and spun out into the southbound traffic lanes, striking a southbound Dodge Grand Caravan.

Mahnomen County sheriff’s deputies and White Earth tribal police responded to the crash.

The patrol planned to release more information later Wednesday.

