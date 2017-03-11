A fatal crash in Chisago County has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Rush City exit, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened about 3:21 p.m. on the highway near Harris, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The number of fatalities or vehicles involved has not yet been released.

The patrol has closed southbound lanes from Rush City down to Harris for at least three hours. Many motorists were stuck in the traffic line for more than an hour before traffic was rerouted onto other roads.

According to the police scanner website PoliceClips, a wrong-way driver in the southbound lanes hit a southbound car head-on. Photos posted on social media by motorists in the area showed smoke and flames rising from the crash site.

This is a developing story; return to www.startribune.com for updates.