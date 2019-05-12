A multivehicle crash in the east metro late Sunday morning has left at least one person dead, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 10:35 a.m. on northbound Interstate 694 between 15th Street N. and Stillwater Boulevard in Oakdale, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The crash apparently involved as many as four vehicles, the dispatch audio disclosed.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation camera in the area appears to show one of the vehicles well up onto the grass to the right of the northbound lanes and traffic backed up significantly in both directions. Also, traffic is being halted on 10th Street near the interstate for investigators working the scene.

