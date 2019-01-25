Hwy. 8 in Chisago County was closed Thursday night as the Minnesota State Patrol worked at the scene of a fatal crash at the highway's intersection with 276th Street.
A GMC Sierra pickup headed east on Hwy. 8 crossed the center line and hit a westbound Ford Focus at 4:35 p.m., the patrol said. Further information was to be released later Thursday.
Hwy. 8 is shut down between Pioneer Road and County Road 22, Wyoming police said in a tweet. They advised drivers to avoid the area and use County Road 22 as a way to travel between Wyoming and Lindstrom.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
North Metro
Fatal crash closes Hwy. 8 in Chisago County
The crash south of Chisago City involved a pickup and a sedan car, the State Patrol said.
Local
Flu prompts Minnesota school closure, hospital restrictions
Allina Health has instituted visiting guidelines due to a widespread flu outbreak.
West Metro
Twin Cities Salvation Army to begin providing food, money to federal employees
The Salvation Army will begin offering food, gas vouchers and financial aid on Friday to federal employees in need because of the enduring government…
Minneapolis
Minnesota police board approves state's first sex-assault policy
New rules aim to improve the quality of rape investigations and build trust with survivors.
National
Evers to commit $31M in budget plan for Marinette Marine
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday he plans to commit $31 million in his budget plan to help shipbuilder Marinette Marine.