Hwy. 8 in Chisago County was closed Thursday night as the Minnesota State Patrol worked at the scene of a fatal crash at the highway's intersection with 276th Street.

A GMC Sierra pickup headed east on Hwy. 8 crossed the center line and hit a westbound Ford Focus at 4:35 p.m., the patrol said. Further information was to be released later Thursday.

Hwy. 8 is shut down between Pioneer Road and County Road 22, Wyoming police said in a tweet. They advised drivers to avoid the area and use County Road 22 as a way to travel between Wyoming and Lindstrom.

STAFF REPORT