All lanes on a portion of Hwy. 12 near Maple Plain are closed due to a fatal crash, according to authorities.
The highway is closed between Valley Road and Railroad Avenue west of Maple Plain in Independence, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
The West Hennepin Public Safety Department, which serves the cities of Maple Plain and Independence, said on Twitter that the highway west of County Road 90 is “closed until further notice due to a fatal vehicle crash.”
Authorities are asking travelers to find an alternative route for at least the next three hours.
