ST. PAUL, Minn. — Wildlife managers have confirmed chronic wasting disease in a wild deer in Crow Wing County of east-central Minnesota, marking the first discovery of the fatal brain disease among the state's wild deer outside the southeastern corner of Minnesota.

Lou Cornicelli, wildlife research manager for the Department of Natural Resources, said Friday the deer was found dead a half-mile from a farm near Merrifield where captive deer have tested positive for CWD. He says it doesn't appear the deer escaped, but he believes the farm is the likely source of the infection.

The disease previously had been found in Minnesota wild deer only in Fillmore, Houston and Winona Counties.

Gov. Tim Walz will ask the Legislature for $4.57 million over the next two years and $1.1 million annually thereafter to combat the disease.