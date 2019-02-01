FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida man on trial for a boat crash that killed two people appears to have killed himself.
The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that a circuit judge convened court Thursday morning long enough to declare a mistrial in Judsen Cunningham's boating-under-the-influence case and dismiss the jury.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Cunningham's home earlier Thursday morning and found him dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Prosecutors had spent two days building a case against Cunningham in the March 2016 crash. Witnesses testified that he had been drinking and operating a boat with 11 other young people on board when it crashed into a jetty in Destin's East Pass, killing Avery Hatchett and Anna Sorokina.
