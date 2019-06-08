prep track and field state meet

Friday- Saturday | hamline university

Hopkins' Joe Fahnbulleh arrived right on schedule Friday at the high school track and field state championships, running an anchor leg that gave Hopkins first place in the Class 2A 4x200-meter relay in a record time of 1 minute, 25.66 seconds. Fast became fast and loose for Hopkins and Fahnbulleh in the 4x100; a failed baton change led to disqualification. "It's kind of sad," Fahnbulleh said. "But right now, in the moment, you're here on business." Coverage on C7

softball state tournament

tennis state tournament