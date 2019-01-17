WINONA, Minn. _ Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $168.8 million.

The Winona, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $751.9 million, or $2.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.97 billion.

Fastenal shares have climbed 3.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 4 percent. The stock has decreased slightly more than 2 percent in the last 12 months.

