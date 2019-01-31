Fasten Seat Belts. 100-Degree Temperature Rise

By Paul Douglas

With apologies to Bill Shakespeare, here are a few scenes from A Midwinter Day's Nightmare. Scraping ice off the INSIDE of my truck windshield. Icy puddles on windowsills. Pops, squeaks and unsettling "frost-quakes" coming from my house contracting. Car exhaust sparking expansive clouds of blue smoke. Anxious texts from family members. "Are you OK?" We won't forget this polar punch anytime soon.

For much of Wednesday the Twin Cities were colder than the Amundsen-Scott weather station at the South Pole. 28 below. The coldest wind chill: 55 below. Horrifying, yet somehow... impressive. Coldest outbreak in 23 years.

Winds have eased; today's flurries a harbinger of milder, Pacific air to come. We approach 0F later today and 20 above will feel amazingly good Friday. We thaw out Saturday and 40s return Sunday, with a little light rain or ice.

Think about that. Factoring wind chill, a 100 degree temperature swing in 4 days?

I've been fortunate to track some crazy extremes over 4 decades, but that's just meteorological madness.

_____________________________________________