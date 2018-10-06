Minnesota State Mankato, ranked No. 1 in Division II, converted three first-quarter possessions into touchdowns and went on to defeat host Minnesota State Moorhead 42-20 on Saturday.

The Mavericks (6-0) scored early in the second quarter to extend their lead to 28-0. The Dragons (4-2), who were off to their best season start in 22 years, responded with two touchdowns to pull within 28-14 late in the second quarter, but the Mavericks got a TD with eight seconds left in the half to extend their lead to 35-14.

The Mavericks' Trevor Nissen returned the opening kickoff of the second half 82 yards for a score to increase the Mavericks' lead to 41-14.

Nate Gunn rushed for 90 yards and three TDs for the Mavericks. Ty Jochim rushed for 71 yards and two TDs for the Dragons.

Bemidji State 25, Sioux Falls 21: The host Beavers scored the final 22 points to rally for the victory over the No. 21 Cougars. Andrew Lackowski rushed for 126 yards and two TDs for the Beavers (5-1), who trailed 21-3 midway through the third quarter.

Minnesota Duluth 28, Augustana 17: Wade Sullivan, a redshirt freshman from Lakeville North, caught a touchdown pass and ran for a score to lead the Bulldogs, ranked No. 10 in Division II, past the Vikings in Sioux Falls, S.D. Sullivan's 9-yard reception gave the Bulldogs (6-0) a 12-0 lead in the first half. His 10-yard run midway through the fourth quarter extended the Bulldogs' lead to 27-10. Sullivan had 78 yards in 20 carries.

Northern State 35, Concordia (St. Paul) 28: Hunter Trautman, a sophomore from St. Francis, passed for 235 yards and four TDs to help the Wolves outlast the host Golden Bears. Alex Gray returned an interception 82 yards for the Wolves' first score — the first of four interceptions by the Wolves (2-4). Lajuan Preston rushed for 141 yards for the Golden Bears (2-4).

St. Cloud State 23, Wayne State 17: Adam Stage kicked 40- and 39-yard field goals and the Huskies defense intercepted two passes in the final quarter to secure the victory.

Winona State 54, Mary 13: Owen Burke passed for 227 yards and three TDs to lead the Warriors (4-2) past the visiting Marauders.

Midwest

Macalester 42, Beloit 26: Gardy Munro threw two TD passes and Jeremy Stephan rushed for 84 yards and two TDs to lead the Scots (4-1) to the victory in Beloit, Wis.

UMAC

Martin Luther 28, Iowa Wesleyan 21: The Knights scored three TDs in the final seven minutes to rally for the victory in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Zach Bloomquist threw three TD passes for the Knights (4-1, 3-0 UMAC).

Minnesota-Morris 37, Crown 33: Carter Geyer caught a 4-yard TD pass with 27 seconds remaining to lift the Cougars (2-3, 2-1 UMAC) past the visiting Storm. Nikolas Pahno's interception with 11 seconds remaining sealed the victory.