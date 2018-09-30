– Will Grier sparked a 28-point first quarter for West Virginia. Keith Washington ended any concern over a second-half collapse.

Grier threw for 370 yards with three touchdowns, Washington returned an interception 51 yards for what amounted to a clinching score and the No. 12 Mountaineers held on for a 42-34 victory over 25th-ranked Texas Tech on Saturday.

"I focused all week on starting fast," West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. "I guess I forgot to tell them there was a second half."

The Heisman Trophy hopeful Grier had 198 yards passing in the first quarter with a 13-yard scoring toss to Gary Jennings and a 45-yarder to Marcus Simms for a 21-0 lead. Simms had nine catches for a career-high 138 yards — all in the first half — for his third consecutive 100-yard game. The Mountaineers (4-0, 2-0 Big 12) had 382 yards at halftime in leading 35-10.

Texas Tech freshman Alan Bowman, the nation's leading passer coming in, didn't return after getting injured in the first half when he was sandwiched on hits by Ezekiel Rose and Washington as he threw a pass. There was no update on his status.

Sophomore Jett Duffey had his first career touchdown pass and TD run filling in for Bowman and had the Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1) driving for a potential tying score when Washington made a leaping grab and cut toward the middle of the field on the return for a 42-27 Mountaineers lead.

It was the second interception for Duffey, who threw for 172 yards and ran for 86. Bowman was intercepted once while throwing a touchdown pass.

"The way we played in that first half is as bad as you can play," Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "We fought and we didn't give up, which is what you want to see. But it's not good enough."