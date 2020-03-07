The Farmington girls' basketball team accomplished a first Friday night.

The Tigers reached the state tournament for the first time with a 62-60 victory over Rochester Mayo for the Class 4A, Section 1 title in Rochester, their 15th victory in a row.

Farmington (27-2) lost to Lakeville North 37-35 on a last-second shot in the section finals a year ago.

This time around, junior guard Paige Kindseth scored 16 points to lead three players in double figures for the Tigers, who used a 24-11 run in the second half to take a 52-41 lead.

Anna Miller had 17 points for the Spartans (23-5).

In other section finals:

Class 3A

Section 1: Sixth-ranked Red Wing (26-2) advanced to state by beating Kasson-Mantorville (19-10) 57-24 in Rochester. The Wingers jumped to a 37-4 lead at halftime, as junior Sydney Rahn scored 13 points and freshman Sammi Chandler eight.

Class 2A

Section 1: Junior guard Brittney Draeger scored 10 points, helping Waseca to a 31-28 championship victory over Jordan in Mankato. Draeger's basket helped break a 25-25 tie early in the fourth quarter, and she made her two free throws 2:27 later for Waseca (24-6). Makenna Johnson led the Jaguars (20-8) with 12 points.

Section 4: Nneka Obiazor scored 17 points, leading four players in double digits for No. 10 Eden Prairie in its 70-56 victory over Chaska. Myra Moorjani had 15 points, Natalie Mazurek 12 and Nia Holloway 11 for the Eagles, who held a 39-point lead at halftime. Mallory Heyer led Chaska with 23 points.

Section 5: Kyra Miller scored 16 points and fellow freshman Grace Counts had 14, helping Providence Academy to a 49-38 victory over Watertown-Mayer in St. Cloud. The Lions (25-5), who led 25-22 at halftime, pulled away by going on a 13-3 run in the second half. Junior guard Maggie Czinano led the Royals (22-8) with 17 points and Shelby Mueller added 11.