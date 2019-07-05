MADISON, Wis. — Farmers in Wisconsin say a wet spring and summer rain is pushing back their harvest timelines.
WKOW-TV reports that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service reports practically all crops were behind for planting and growing.
Mitch Breunig owns Mystic Valley Dairy in Sauk City and plants corn, alfalfa and soybeans. He tells the television station that rain stretched what his normal two- to three-week planting season to nearly two months.
He says he's worried about a short growing season and an early frost that could kill his corn before its harvested. He's also worried he'll have to spend more money drying his corn so he can harvest it.
