MADISON, Minn. — A farmer in western Minnesota is dead after authorities say he became pinned under an ATV.

The Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office says authorities were notified at 3 a.m. Friday that a farmer had been out spraying on an ATV and had not returned home.

A search effort was being organized when the farmer was found by a relative.

The sheriff's office says the 56-year-old man had been pinned under the ATV and died at the scene. Officials are investigating.