Back on the farm

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum will hold the grand opening of its new 10-acre site of the Farm at the Arb (3210 W. 82nd St., Chanhassen) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 14. The interpretive site shows the plant-to-plate story about our local foods. Games include a hay maze and hay-bale bowling, as well as a lesson on making a wheat crown and even a skillet toss. And it doesn’t stop there; find machinery to climb, a bee pollinator discovery center, a 1919 renovated barn to explore — and food trucks and a beer garden because even farmers get hungry. Pick up a map at the main gate/welcome table and return it on departure for a bandanna. For more info, go to z.umn.edu/FieldFest. Ages 15 and under admitted free. Tickets for members are $5, $20 for nonmembers, and include arboretum admission.

To market, to market

Visits are even easier starting this weekend at the St. Paul Farmers Market in Lowertown. A free shuttle service from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays will pick up shoppers from nearby parking lots and drop them at the market. The service continues through the season on weekends only. For a full list of the participating parking lots, go to ­stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mark your calendar

What do Southwest High School, bocce courts and a chamber orchestra have in common? All were recipients of grants from the Linden Hills Neighborhood Council, which holds its cocktail-style fundraiser — the Taste of Linden Hills — from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Rose Street Patisserie (2811 W. 43rd St., Mpls.). Look for tastes from these restaurants: Martina, Tilia, Rose Street Patisserie, Harriet Brasserie, Naviya’s, Clancey’s, Zumbro, Old Southern BBQ, the Wedge and Linden Hills co-ops, Great Harvest, and Coffee & Tea Ltd. Proceeds go to support local projects in Linden Hills. The cost is $65; tickets are available at lindenhills.org/tasteofLH. For more info, contact Tippy Madden, 952-818-9066 or toddandtippy@yahoo.com.

LEE SVITAK DEAN