FARIBAULT, Minn. — The Faribault state prison is on lockdown after authorities say an inmate punched a corrections officer in the face.

A Department of Corrections spokeswoman says three of the responding officers also were hurt.

The Corrections Department says an inmate punched the corrections officer at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the dining hall.

The Star Tribune reports the four injured officers were taken to the hospital. The inmate was put in restrictive housing.

In late August, the prison was also on lockdown after what the Corrections Department called "an investigation." No details were given then.