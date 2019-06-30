FARGO, N.D. — Residents in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota metropolitan area were cleaning up from a severe storm that included heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and lightning.

Authorities say the Saturday afternoon storm downed numerous power lines and caused widespread outages. Large fences, traffic signs and trees were blown over, as well as a semitrailer truck that was travelling on Interstate 29. The National Weather Service says a wind gust of 81 mph was reported at the city's airport.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

KFGO radio reports that an Allegiant Air jet that had just postponed its takeoff from Fargo for Los Angeles was struck by lightning while it was returning to the terminal. Airport Authority executive director Shawn Dobbersten says the strike hit the plane's tail section. No injuries were reported.

Allegiant officials did not immediately return an email message.