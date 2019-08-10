FARGO, N.D. — Fargo firefighters have rescued a woman from the Red River.
Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a report of a woman who was in the river and could not climb the steep shore. She was found about 75 yards (69 meters) downstream from where she entered the water, and was about 25 yards (23 meters) from shore and struggling to stay above water.
A firefighter entered the river as the woman slipped under the water, swam to her and brought her to shore. She was turned over to paramedics on the scene for an evaluation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
The striking parallels between white supremacy groups and ISIS
Understanding what the two groups have in common, experts say, can help officials develop a strategy for preventing homegrown extremism.
Nation
Fargo firefighters rescue woman from Red River
Fargo firefighters have rescued a woman from the Red River.
Variety
The Latest: Attorney: Epstein's blood 'on hands' of many
The Latest on the death of Jeffrey Epstein (all times local):
Nation
The Latest: Families mourn mass shooting victims
The Latest on funerals for victims of recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio (all times local):
Nation
Minn. man dies after semi splits his car in half in North Dakota
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a man is dead after a semi pulling a baler sheared his car in half.