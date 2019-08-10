FARGO, N.D. — Fargo firefighters have rescued a woman from the Red River.

Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a report of a woman who was in the river and could not climb the steep shore. She was found about 75 yards (69 meters) downstream from where she entered the water, and was about 25 yards (23 meters) from shore and struggling to stay above water.

A firefighter entered the river as the woman slipped under the water, swam to her and brought her to shore. She was turned over to paramedics on the scene for an evaluation.