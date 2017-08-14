A father in Fargo on Monday publicly and in unvarnished terms disowned his 30-year-old son for apparently being among a gathering of white supremacists that violently clashed with opponents and police over the weekend in Charlottesville, Va., where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is poised to be removed from a public park.

In a letter posted online to the Forum of Fargo, Pearce Tefft said that “I, along with all of his siblings and his entire family, wish to loudly repudiate my son’s vile, hateful and racist rhetoric and actions. We do not know specifically where he learned these beliefs. He did not learn them at home.”

The father went on to declare that “Peter Tefft, my son, is not welcome at our family gatherings any longer. I pray my prodigal son will renounce his hateful beliefs and return home. Then, and only, then will I lay out the feast. ... We do not, never have, and never will, accept his twisted worldview.”

Pearce Tefft closed by recounting his son’s attempt at humor, recalling when he once joked, “ ‘The thing about us fascists is, it’s not that we don’t believe in freedom of speech. You can say whatever you want. We’ll just throw you in an oven.’ Peter, you will have to shovel our bodies into the oven, too. Please son, renounce the hate, accept and love all.”

Tefft’s beliefs went global on a Twitter page titled, “Yes, You’re Racist,” which has been outing with photographs many of the participants in the white nationalist rally.

“This charming Nazi is Pete Tefft of Fargo, ND,” the Twitter account said Saturday, accompanied by comparing a video frame grab from the leftist news outlet Unicorn Riot shot during the Charlottesville assembly and Tefft’s profile photo on Twitter.

Neither the father nor the son could be reached Monday by the Star Tribune for comment regarding what inspired the younger Tefft’s travels last week to Charlottesville. While there, he posted a photo of himself next to the Lee statue at the center of the dispute.

Scorn for Peter Tefft surfaced in North Dakota’s largest city several months before his father’s familial rejection letter. In late January, signs started popping up downtown accusing the younger Tefft of being a Nazi and white supremacist.

When the Forum questioned the son on this, he replied: “I’m interested solely in legal political action to further pro-white interests. We as white people have a right to exist, our own identity, and a right to campaign politically and legally for our own interests.”

In a lengthy posting Sunday on Facebook, Peter Tefft defended his like-minded alt-right members, saying they were in Charlottesville for “an assembly that was peaceful and legal. ... The Alt-Right went to assemble in order to advocate for the rights of White people to exist and to protest the erasure of American culture, history and to uphold the first amendment.”

His Facebook post appears to suggest that he was at the rally, but he does not say so explicitly.

As for the deaths and injuries associated with Saturday’s violence, he wrote, “Any blood is on the hands of the police, the city of Charlottesville and the state of Virginia.”