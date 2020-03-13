FARGO, N.D. — Volunteers have surpassed their goal of producing enough sandbags to protect Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota, from a 38-foot crest on the Red River, officials said Friday.
Officials said that the city of Fargo and Cass County surpassed their unified goal of producing 225,000 sandbags. During four days at sandbag central, volunteers produced a total of 232,000 sandbags.
Sandbag central closed operations Friday afternoon, but all sandbag-filling equipment will remain assembled and ready for the next several weeks.
The National Weather Service says there is a high risk of major flooding on the Red River at Fargo-Moorhead this spring.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Visits halted in fed prisons, immigration centers over virus
Inmates at all 122 federal correctional facilities across the country will no longer be allowed visits from family, friends or attorneys for the next 30 days, in response to the threat of the coronavirus, officials told The Associated Press on Friday.
Variety
Gov. Evers orders closure of public schools across Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered all of Wisconsin's K-12 schools to close by next week in the hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, a move that will affect nearly a million students and their families for at least the next several weeks.
Variety
Across faiths, religious rules bent as virus alters worship
Across the United States, religious leaders are taking unprecedented steps to shield their congregations from the coronavirus - canceling services, banning large funerals and weddings, and waiving age-old requirements of their faiths.
National
Q&A: New travel ban shakes up airlines, passengers
Airlines and travelers are still sorting out the new travel ban that President Donald Trump announced late Wednesday that bars most foreign visitors coming to…
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows: