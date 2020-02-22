40s In February

Source: xmACIS2

I'm ready for 40s to return to the region this weekend! With highs likely to get close to that mark on Saturday and climb above it on Sunday, here's a look at how many times we've hit a high of at least 40F each year in the Twin Cities record. On average (using the entire record), we average four days in February with a high of 40F+. We've already seen one this month: 46F back on Groundhogs Day.

Source: Iowa Environmental Mesonet

Back in February 2017 we saw a high of 40F+ 15 times during the month in the Twin Cities. From the 10th onward, there were only four days that had a high under 40F. I'm eagerly awaiting a stretch like this to occur this year where I'm able to break out the shorts again.

_______________________________________________

Snow Depth Update

Source: Minnesota DNR

If you're looking for snow on the ground - northern Minnesota is still your place to find a lot of it. A good portion of northern Minnesota still has at least 1-2 feet of snow on the ground. Some of the highest snow amounts on the ground along the C.J. Ramstad/North Shore State Trail where the Temperance Road location as a snow depth of 41". You can check out snow depth information by clicking here.

_______________________________________________

Fantastic Weekend Ahead - Gaining Daylight

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

We’re now less than a month away from the Spring Equinox - March 19th - and one thing that I love to see as we get closer is the sun staying in the sky longer each day. Since the Winter Solstice, we’ve gained just over two hours of daylight, with almost 10 hours and 47 minutes of sun today. That’s approximately three minutes more than Friday! Personally, it’s the earlier sunrises I enjoy to see. I’m an early riser for work, so 9 PM summer sunsets aren’t my favorite.

The good news is that we will see plenty of that sun as we go through the weekend. Highs over the next few days will feel March-like, topping off in the upper 30s and low 40s. Using the entire Twin Cities record, we average about four days in February with a high of at least 40F. Last year we saw none, but there were five such days in 2018 and 15 in 2017.

Highs will be cooler next week, only reaching the low to mid-20s by Thursday. No major storms are on the horizon anytime soon, but a few light snow showers or flurries are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: A few passing clouds. Wake up 16. High 39. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

SUNDAY: Feels like March! Mainly sunny. Wake up 22. High 42. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudier and cooler. Wake up 21. High 37. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NE 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with isolated flurries. Wake up 22. High 35. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A flurry/snow shower possible. Breezy. Wake up 19. High 27. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun. Wake up 8. High 23. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunnier. Below average for late February. Wake up 9. High 25. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 3-8 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

February 22nd

1922: A blizzard, ice storm and thunderstorms all occur on the same day across Minnesota. Winds hit 50 mph in Duluth while thunderstorms were reported in the Twin Cities. Heavy ice over southeast Minnesota with 2 inches of ice on wires near Winona. Over two inches of precipitation fell. This was also one of the largest ice storms ever in Wisconsin history with ice four inches in diameter on telegraph wires. One foot of ice covered wire weighed 11 pounds. One killed and four injured in Wisconsin.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

February 22nd

Average High: 31F (Record: 59F set in 2017)

Average Low: 16F (Record: -22F set in 1873)

Average Precipitation: 0.04" (Record: 1.13" set in 1922)

Average Snowfall: 0.3" (Record: 8.8" set in 1913)

Record Snow Depth: 27" in 1967

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

February 22nd

Sunrise: 7:03 AM

Sunset: 5:50 PM

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 46 minutes and 53 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~3 minutes and 1 second

*When Do We Climb To 11 Hours Of Daylight? February 27th (11 hours, 2 minutes, and 10 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 7 AM: February 24th (7:00 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 6 PM: February 29th (6:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Enjoy the sunshine we will see on Saturday across the state! It is likely we will see some clouds passing through during the midday and afternoon hours, but most of the day should be marked with sunshine in most locations. Highs will climb into the 30s statewide.

These highs will be 5-10F degrees above average Saturday across the state, with the greatest departure from averages found across northern Minnesota. The average high in the Twin Cities for February 22nd is 31F.

We'll start off on the cool side on Saturday in the Twin Cities with morning lows in the mid-teens, but temperatures will warm above freezing by Noon and into the upper 30s for highs. With a southwest wind up to 6 mph, it will feel a touch cooler. Mostly sunny skies are expected, with a few passing clouds through the midday and afternoon hours.

We'll see another warm day on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds as highs climb into the 30s and even low 40s in spots. A few flurries may be possible in northern Minnesota.

Enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts! We'll pop into the 40s for highs on Sunday, then we start to see a cooling trend take hold with highs in the 30s Monday and Tuesday, dropping in the 20s (back below average) Wednesday.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Saturday, an area of low pressure in the Southwest will bring rain to areas like Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, with some snow at higher elevations. A system will also bring some light rain and snow to the Pacific Northwest. A few rain showers will be possible in southern and eastern Florida, otherwise, most of the rest of the country will see quiet weather.

A few feet of snow will be possible in some of the higher elevation areas out west, including the Rockies and Cascades. 1-2" of rain will be possible in portions of southern Arizona, including around the Phoenix area.

_______________________________________________

U.S. to triple operational weather and climate supercomputing capacity

More from NOAA: "The United States is reclaiming a global top spot in high-performance computing to support weather and climate forecasts. NOAA, part of the Department of Commerce, today announced a significant upgrade to computing capacity, storage space, and interconnect speed of its Weather and Climate Operational Supercomputing System. This upgrade keeps the agency’s supercomputing capacity on par with other leading weather forecast centers around the world."

Climate Change Rises as a Public Priority. But It’s More Partisan Than Ever.

More from the New York Times: "Protecting the environment and tackling climate change have climbed up the list of Americans’ political priorities this year as economic concerns have faded, according to a new report from Pew Research Center. For the first time in the survey’s two-decade history, a majority of Americans said dealing with climate change should be a top priority for the president and Congress. That’s a 14 percentage point rise from four years ago. Nearly two-thirds of Americans ranked protecting the environment as a leading policy priority, which is almost as many as said economic growth should remain a primary focus."

New Study Projects Severe Water Shortages in the Colorado River Basin

More from InsideClimate News: "The 40 million people who rely on Colorado River water need to prepare for a drier future. Global warming is shrinking the Rocky Mountain snowpack that feeds the river and flows are declining at a rate of about 9.3 percent for every 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit increase in temperature, according to a new study that "identifies a growing potential for severe water shortages in this major basin." The decline is "mainly driven by snow loss and consequent decrease of reflection of solar radiation," a pair of scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey wrote in a new paper published Thursday in the journal Science. The study helps resolve a "longstanding disagreement in previous estimates of the river's sensitivity to rising temperatures.""

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Saturday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser