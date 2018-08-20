The Fantastic Four have finally returned from their latest adventure in the unknown creative void.

A new "Fantastic Four" comic book debuted recently, giving the first family of Marvel Comics a home within the publisher's pages for the first time since the end of the mega Marvel event "Secret Wars," which concluded in 2016.

Tasked with giving new comic-book life to Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and the Thing are writer Dan Slott and artist Sara Pichelli (co-creator of Miles Morales).

Slott is coming off his critically acclaimed (and occasionally ridiculed) decadelong run writing "The Amazing Spider-Man" and seems like the perfect choice for a writer who can step into the Fantastic Four's world for the long haul, if that is indeed Marvel's intent.

Slott's not the type to stick around only for a few issues, if his previous works with Marvel's A-list heroes are any indication. (He's also writing "Tony Stark: Iron Man" for Marvel as well.)

Marvel's handling of the Fantastic Four has been a head-scratcher these last couple of years.

The decision to discontinue publishing "Fantastic Four" comics always felt like it was tied to the fact that Marvel Studios wasn't making Fantastic Four movies. (Fox was, and wasn't doing a very good job.) "Fantastic Four" writer Jonathan Hickman told Newsarama in 2017 that a disagreement with Fox was behind the cancellation. Bleeding Cool had suggested since 2014 that the disagreement could lead to cancellation. (Marvel has not commented directly on the reason.)

It surely wasn't for lack of quality after Hickman's complex and deep run writing the team. At the end of "Secret Wars" (which Hickman also wrote), the leaders of the Fantastic Four — husband-and-wife duo Reed and Sue Richards — were cast into a cosmic unknown that left the rest of the Marvel Universe (the Thing and Human Torch included) thinking the couple had died in space.

That's where Slott's run picks up. There are no family adventures just yet. Instead, flashbacks to the memories of the Human Torch and Thing guide readers in "Fantastic Four" No. 1, an issue that mixes nostalgia (we see the old Fantastic Four Signal gun in use, and the Thing is very close with classic flame Alicia Masters) with the team's current predicament (Reed, Sue and their children are still missing).

The Fantastic Four's return to comics isn't a return to basics just yet. Slott is using the Fantastic Four's post-Secret Wars lost-in-space situation as a starting point to what we assume will be a path to an eventual reunion, but we're not there yet.

As to when that reunion will take place, that's where Slott's trademark plotting comes in. This new "Fantastic Four" series could take the slow pace of previous Slott works such as "The Superior Spider-Man" that saw Spider-Man villain Doctor Octopus take over the mind of Peter Parker for over 40 issues. Perhaps a happy family of four is still far away from print.

Or the team could be reunited next issue. We do get a quick glimpse of Reed and Sue in issue No. 1. Regardless, Marvel is hoping fans who have been hungry for the Fantastic Four's return will keep coming back, even past the team's eventual reunification.

The nagging void of the Fantastic Four not being around is finally gone. And with a top-notch creative team in place and a potential Fox/Disney deal that could see the Fantastic Four come home to Marvel Studios on-screen, the team's pop-culture resurgence is just getting started.

Once again, it's Clobberin' Time.