ARCADIA, Calif. — Fans are streaming into Santa Anita for opening day of the Breeders' Cup.
A handful of protesters urging the end of horse racing in California toted signs outside one of the track's gates, but they were outnumbered by a larger group of racing industry workers carrying signs supporting horses and their livelihood at a nearby gate.
Santa Anita has been the site of 36 horse deaths since December.
Bettors waited in lines under blue skies and temperatures in the upper 70s with no sign of smoke from wildfires that have plagued Southern California in recent days.
There are five Breeders' Cup races on Friday, highlighted by the $2 million Juvenile.
Another nine races will be run Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Lakeville railroad proposes drilling wells and shipping Minnesota water to the Southwest
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Lakeville railroad proposes drilling wells and shipping Minnesota water to the Southwest
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Lakeville railroad proposes drilling wells and shipping Minnesota water to the Southwest
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Lakeville railroad proposes drilling wells and shipping Minnesota water to the Southwest
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Lakeville railroad proposes drilling wells and shipping Minnesota water to the Southwest
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Lakeville railroad proposes drilling wells and shipping Minnesota water to the Southwest
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
New York Mets hire Carlos Beltrán as manager
Carlos Beltrán, two years removed from his playing career and with no managerial experience, has been picked by the New York Mets to replace Mickey Callaway.
Motorsports
F1: Hamilton fastest in 2nd practice at US Grand Prix
Cold and bumpy in the morning, fast in the afternoon.
Sports
Storm the Court scores 45-1 upset in Breeders' Cup Juvenile
Storm the Court won the $2 million Juvenile by a neck at 45-1 odds on opening day of the Breeders' Cup on Friday, scoring the biggest upset in the race's 35-year history.
Wolves
Life without KAT: Wolves prepare to play without suspended center
Karl-Anthony Towns made his presence known at practice Friday, but his teammates will have to compensate for his absence in upcomiing games against Washington and Milwaukee.
Twins
Moustakas, Grandal go onto free agent market
Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal declined their mutual options with the Milwaukee Brewers, becoming free agents.