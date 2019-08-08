LONDON — It was 50 years ago today, that The Beatles caused a traffic delay.
And hundreds of fans of the Fab Four gathered at a crosswalk in London's St. John's Wood neighborhood Thursday to recreate the "Abbey Road" cover shot, half a century after it was shot.
Spectators snapped photos on cellphones as Beatles lookalikes crossed the street outside Abbey Road Studios in tribute to the original image.
At 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, 1969, Iain MacMillan photographed John, Paul, George and Ringo striding across the black-and-white "zebra" crossing while a police officer stopped traffic.
Used as the cover of the band's penultimate studio album, it became one of the most famous images in music history.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Japan OKs 1st export to South Korea under new trade curbs
Japan said Thursday it has granted its first permit for a South Korea-bound shipment of chemicals to produce high-tech materials under Tokyo's new export requirement that has increased tensions with Seoul.
World
Israeli troops search West Bank after killing of soldier
Israeli troops raided a Palestinian village on Thursday and the military said it was sending reinforcements to the West Bank, hours after the body of a 19-year-old soldier with stab wounds was found near a Jewish settlement.
World
Tensions rise among Yemen allies after separatist attack
A senior official in Yemen's embattled government on Thursday accused a southern separatist leader of "fomenting sedition" after his forces clashed with Yemeni troops near the presidential palace in Aden, as concerns rose about a new front in the country's devastating civil war.
World
Earthquake with magnitude of 6.0 shakes western Turkey
Turkey's disaster management agency says an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.0 has hit the west of the country.
World
Coroner: UK scientist found on Greek island fell from height
A British scientist found dead on the Greek island of Ikaria two days after she was reported missing died instantly after falling from a height, a coroner said Thursday.