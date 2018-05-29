PARIS — Some supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have caused an outcry in France after they forced a local newsstand to remove an advertising poster for a newsmagazine that called the Turkish leader a "dictator."
Xavier Magnin, a public official in the southern French town of Le Pontet, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that pro-Erdogan residents pressured the newsstand's managers and workers into taking the poster down last week. The poster was put back up later while a dozen police officers provided protection.
French President Emmanuel Macron described the incident as "perfectly unacceptable." Christophe Deloire, director of media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, said: "We must not accept the importation of dictatorial behavior."
The incident also has attracted attention in Turkey, where Erdogan is seeking re-election next month.
