GREENSBORO, N.C. — A historically black women's college in North Carolina that's one of two such institutions left in the U.S. is trying to raise $5 million to stave off losing accreditation. Bennett College has reported sizeable donations as it closes in on its Friday fundraising deadline, aided by supporters of "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.

Smollett is black and gay and told police he was attacked in Chicago this week. Just days before, he had appeared on MSNBC alongside university president Phyllis Dawkins to raise awareness of the school's plight. Fans have expressed support for Smollett by donating to Bennett College.

News outlets report Bennett also announced that African-American sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha pledged $100,000, while Wells Fargo has pledged $50,000.

As of Wednesday night, Bennett had raised around 65 percent of its goal.