TORONTO — Fans in Toronto are ready and eager for their city to play host to its first NBA Finals game.
Crowds began building outside Jurassic Park — the square outside Scotiabank Arena — shortly after sunrise Thursday, or about 15 hours before Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.
Former Toronto star Chris Bosh, who is working with Canadian broadcaster TSN for the series, also arrived there Thursday morning to greet and chat with some fans.
Officials say more than 5,000 fans will be in the square for the game, watching on big screens. Other similar watch parties are planned around the city for those not lucky enough to grab a ticket to watch inside the arena.
