As someone who has been in pretty much the exact position as the Packers’ Davon House — stranded in a city and desperately needing to get somewhere quickly with limited transportation options — I can sympathize with the urgency, desperation and commitment House showed Monday night.

House, who was trying to make it back to Green Bay for OTAs starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, hit some bad luck.

First, his flight was delayed and he was going to have drive from Minneapolis to Green Bay.

I can’t believe I might have to drive from Minnesota to Green Bay why rain why — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

Then he found out there were no rental cars available at MSP.

Just found out that Minnesota might be out of cars — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

Finally, he got desperate.

Any packer fans in Minnesota want to take a trip to Green Bay maybe I can hitch hike a ride — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

It was a Hail Mary — but it was even more successful than Aaron Rodgers’ famous desperation heaves. Packers fans Chad and Mike Johnson agreed to give House a ride.

“I went to bed, and I was scrolling through my Twitter and saw he needed a ride,” Chad Johnson told ESPN on Tuesday. “My brother lives in Hudson; I’m in Eau Claire. I tweeted him that, ‘I could come pick you up,’ and in the meantime I texted my brother that House needs a ride. My brother also tweeted him. He was closer, so he swung up to the airport and picked him up, and I met him on Highway 29 so my brother and I could keep each other awake.”

They arrived in Green Bay at 3:30 a.m., at which point House insisted that the fans follow him into the Packers stadium so they could take pictures and he could give them some autographed gear.

House made it to work Tuesday morning — and so did the Johnson brothers, who turned right around and drove back to the Twin Cities.

“It was a bad night for him, but made memories that will last forever for a couple of lifelong Packer fans,” Chad Johnson said.

It’s a pretty cool story. The only thing you might not like is the cheap shot buried in all the tweets.