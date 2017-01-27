Micah Emmel-Duke is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.
National
Pence becomes 1st vice president to address March for Life
Vice President Mike Pence told a crowd gathered Friday for the annual March for Life that ending taxpayer-funded abortion and choosing a Supreme Court justice who will uphold "God-given" liberties are among the administration's top priorities.
Variety
Bed bug infestation temporarily closes Alabama fire station
A fire station in northwestern Alabama has had to be temporarily closed after an infestation of bed bugs sent at least one firefighter for medical treatment.
Music
New Minnesota Orchestra recording offers intense take on Sibelius' 'Kullervo'
Osmo Vänskä has recorded the work before, but the new version is exceptional.
National
Trump defers to his defense secretary on opposing torture
President Donald Trump said Friday that his defense secretary's opposition to torture would override his own belief that enhanced interrogation "does work," addressing concerns about a return to Bush-era use of waterboarding and other especially harsh procedures.
Business
Recalls this week: notebook batteries, electric scooters
More than 100,000 notebook batteries are being recalled as part of an expanded recall because they can overheat, posing a fire hazard. Other recalled consumer…
