TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University President John Thrasher is calling a fan's social media post depicting football coach Willie Taggart getting lynched "ignorant and despicable."
FSU ended a disappointing first season under Taggart with a loss Saturday to in-state rival the University of Florida. Many fans took to social media, expressing their disappointment.
But one Facebook post included a meme depicting Taggart, who is black, being lynched, along with the words: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing your rep."
In a statement issued Sunday, Thrasher indicated the post is being investigated by the state attorney. Thrasher also said "Coach Taggart has our full support" and is a "respected member of the FSU family."
FSU ended its season with a 5-7 record.
The Facebook post has been taken down.
